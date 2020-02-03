Justin Bieber Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With No. 8 Jersey

Add Justin Bieber to the list of celebrities still mourning Kobe Bryant.

Over the weekend, the Canadian singer paid tribute to the late NBA superstar, who died late last month in a shocking helicopter crash that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

In his post on Instagram, Bieber wore a Jersey with Bryant’s name emblazoned on the back and added a caption:

Bieber first met Bryant years ago, resharing a photo of them together on Instagram soon after the basketball legend died on January 26.