Prince William Meets Joaquin Phoenix At The BAFTAs And Praises ‘Joker’: ‘It Blew My Mind’

Prince William is a big “Joker” fan, too.

At the BAFTAs on Sunday, the royal heir met the film’s award-winning star Joaquin Phoenix and couldn’t hold back his praise for the comic book movie.

“Honestly, it was fantastic,” William told Phoenix. “’Joker’ was amazing. I put it off and put it off before watching it because everyone kept saying to me: ‘You’ve got to be careful when you watch it.’ But when I watched it, it blew my mind. It was really good.”

Phoenix responded, “Thank you for your speech.”

Earlier that evening, William, who is also president of the BAFTAs, delivered a speech in which he called out the organization for its lack of diversity among the nominees.

“Both here in the U.K. and in many other countries across the world we are lucky to have incredible filmmakers, actors, producers, directors, and technicians – men and women from all backgrounds and ethnicities enriching our lives through film,” he said. “Yet in 2020, and not for the first time in the last few years, we find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the awards process – that simply cannot be right in this day and age.”

William announced, “BAFTA takes this issue seriously, and following this year’s nominations have launched a full and thorough review of the entire awards process to build on their existing work and ensure that opportunities are available to everyone.”

While accepting his own prize for Best Actor for “Joker”, Phoenix also addressed the issue of diversity.

“We have to do the hard work to truly understand systemic racism,” he said. “I think it is the obligation of the people that have created and perpetuate and benefit from a system of oppression to be the ones that dismantle it. That’s on us.”