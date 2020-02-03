Longtime Chiefs Superfan Paul Rudd Adorably Celebrates Super Bowl Win With Patrick Mahomes

Paul Rudd had the best time at Sunday’s Super Bowl, especially after his favourite team took home the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy.

In a sweet viral video shared all over Twitter, the “Ant-Man” actor and his son Jack celebrate with the Kansas City Chiefs, including quarterback and MVP Patrick Mahomes after the team beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

In the clip Rudd hugs Mahomes on the Hard Rock Stadium’s field, yelling at him, “We did it, man!”

Paul Rudd is every @Chiefs fan rn 😂 pic.twitter.com/8VFLajmhvO — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 3, 2020

“It feels like I’m seeing colours for the first time in my life,” Rudd said in another video while revealing, “Poor Jack had a nosebleed he was so excited.”

They both later added, “Nothing’s better than this.”

The happiest people in the stadium? Diehard @Chiefs fans Paul Rudd and his son Jack!@pschrags is on it: pic.twitter.com/QdIOsijQP7 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

Rudd has always been a K.C. fan, as he grew up in the area, went to both junior high and high school and even attended the University of Kansas.