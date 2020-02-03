Nick Lachey Says He Has Nothing But ‘Respect’ For Ex Jessica Simpson

Nick Lachey has addressed the bombshell excerpts of ex-wife Jessica Simpson’s upcoming memoir, Open Book.

The former 98 Degrees member joined his wife Vanessa Lachey on Monday’s episode of “Today” and finally commented on the upcoming release, revealing he has yet to read it.

Simpson spilled on her past relationships in the book, including her marriage to Lachey and her on-again-off-again relationship with John Mayer.

“Nick loved the fact I was so strong in my faith and that I had this wide-eyed innocent approach to life,” she writes in excerpts released by People magazine. “When he proposed in 2002, I said yes.”

“We were young and pioneering our way through reality television, always mic’d and always on,” she continued. “We worked and we were great at it but when it came time to being alone, we weren’t great at it anymore.”

But Lachey told “Today”‘s Hoda Kotb that while he hasn’t read the book, he has nothing but “respect” for his ex.

“I haven’t read the book so I don’t know what she said or what she revealed but certainly happy for her in her life and I know she is happy for us,” he explained. “There is definitely a mutual respect there. Obviously, it was a long time ago and we’ve all moved on.”

Lachey mirrored those comments in an interview with Us Weekly, “Well, no, I have not read a single word. Both of us [Vanessa Lachey] have not read the book, and no, she did not reach out before it was published.”

Open Book drops Feb. 4.