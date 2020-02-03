Kate Upton Teams Up With Canada Goose, Discusses Her Work With Polar Bears International And How Motherhood Plays A Part In It

Kate Upton spoke about teaming up with Canada Goose and her work with Polar Bears International (PBI) in a new interview with Vogue.

Upton was recently announced as the face of Canada Goose’s Spring 2020 campaign, including the PBI collection.

The model discussed heading to Churchill, Manitoba, a.k.a. “the polar bear capital of the world”, to see the impact global warming is having on the animals.

Credit: Canada Goose

Upton shared, “We saw a polar bear within the first 10 minutes of landing. We were kept on the plane longer because there was a polar bear on the tarmac… The fact that polar bears were in town and at the airport means that the sea ice hadn’t formed yet, which they hunt on. They were waking up hungry, and wandering trying to find food.”

This isn’t the first time the star has worked with the group: “PBI has done such amazing work. What’s happening to the polar bear isn’t just staying in the Arctic. The melting sea ice is a sign that climate change is here, and that we need to take action.”

She also touched upon motherhood, after she and husband Justin Verlander welcomed their daughter Genevieve in November 2018.

“Becoming a mother has changed me in every aspect of my life, so I definitely see it changing which projects I’m involved with in the future,” Upton said. “Everything I do, I want to do for her. I want to do everything in my power to leave the Earth in as good as condition as possible for her, and for future generations.”

For each “PBI Blue” jacket sold, $50 will go directly to PBI to provide funding for polar bear and environmental research and advocacy.