Ashton Kutcher Says He’s ‘Never Going To Stop Loving’ Demi Moore’s Kids

Ashton Kutcher still feels a very strong connection to Demi Moore’s daughters.

In the new episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, the “Punk’d” star opens up about his relationship with his ex-wife.

Revealing that he and Moore “don’t hang out,” Kutcher adds that he makes a “conscious effort to stay in touch” with her three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis.

“It was eight years,” he explains. “Tallulah was eight or nine, she was the youngest. Rumer was 12 or 13 when we first started dating. When we were getting divorced, Tallulah was graduating high school.”

Kutcher and Moore were married in 2005, and split up in 2011, finalizing their divorce in 2013.

“I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence,” Kutcher continues. “I love them. I’m never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honouring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing.”

The 41-year-old also talks about not wanting to step on Bruce Willis’ toes in his role as their father.

“I think you try… but at the same time I am not their father. I was never trying to be their father. I always had respect and honoured Bruce [Willis], and I think he’s a brilliant human being and a wonderful man,” he says. “If they don’t want an engagement with me, I’m not going to force it upon them. But they all do and it’s great.”

In 2012, Kutcher began dating former “That ’70s Show” co-star Mila Kunis. The two became engaged in 2014 and welcomed their first child later that year. In 2015 they tied the knot, and in 2016 they had their second child together.