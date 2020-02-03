Laura Dern Jokes About Destroying Adam Driver In Every Movie They’ve Worked On Together: ‘Next Time I’ll Be Nice’

Laura Dern jokes about not seeing eye-to-eye with Adam Driver in every movie they star in together during an interview on “The IMDb Show”.

Dern stars in 2017’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” as Vice Admiral Holdo alongside Driver, who plays Kylo Ren.

She also has it in for Driver’s character Charlie in “Marriage Story”, as she plays divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw.

Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for IMDb

Dern admits, “Every time I meet Adam Driver I’m like, ‘Wow I’m about to blow your s**t up!'”

“I’ve done it twice in different universes, but it seems that he has that effect on me,” she adds. “Next movie I’ll be really nice to him.”

Dern also talks about her work in “Little Women”, some of the powerful scenes between her and Scarlett Johansson in “Marriage Story,” as well as her huge 2020 awards show success. Watch the full interview here.