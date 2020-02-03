‘I Am Not Okay With This’ Teaser Promises An Irreverent Coming Of Age Superhero Story

You’ve never seen a superhero origin story quite like this.

On Monday, Netflix dropped the first teaser for the new series “I Am Not Okay With This” from the producers of “Stranger Things” and the director of “The End of the F***ing World”.

RELATED: ‘It: Chapter Two’ Star Sophia Lillis Finds New Evil In ‘Gretel & Hansel’ Teaser

Netflix

Based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman, the series stars Sophia Lillis as Sydney, a teenager “navigating the trials and tribulations of high school all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.”

Netflix

The teaser features a scene in which Lillis meets a boy, played by Wyatt Oleff, who is driving down the road, and stops to awkwardly lowers his car window manually only to have an even more awkward small talk conversation with her.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard Reveals He Failed His Driving Test — Twice

Netflix

While the teaser reveals almost nothing about the series’ core premise, co-creator Shawn Levy talked about choosing Lillis for the lead role.

“Sydney is not a type,” he explained. “She‘s a very singular young woman. We saw hundreds of actresses for this part. As soon as Sophia read the part, we knew we had found our Sydney because Sophia is completely unique. She is internal, she is cerebral, she is sometimes uncomfortable, but always authentic. And that‘s what we needed above all for Sydney — that relentless authenticity that Sophia brings.”

Netflix

Netflix

“I Am Not Okay With This” premieres Feb. 26 on Netflix.