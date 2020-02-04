Voting Opens For 2020 Canadian Screen Awards Audience Choice Award

With the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards happening on March 29, the top 10 finalists eligible for the Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award have been announced and voting is now open.

Fans can vote for their favourite Canadian performer in film, television and digital media beginning on Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. ET.

RELATED: TIFF Announces Canada’s Top 10 Films Of 2019

This year’s shortlist of 10 Canadian stars are:

Shamier Anderson

Lilly Singh

Cat and Nat

Dr. Jen Gunter

Katherine Barrell

Amybeth McNulty

Helene Joy

Jason Priestley

Shannon Kook

Anna Cathcart

Voting begins NOW. Introducing this year’s @cogecofund Audience Choice Original Top Ten! Vote today … or nominate your favourite!https://t.co/ztY3YHLldm pic.twitter.com/ox8ZEq5hxG — The Canadian Academy (@TheCdnAcademy) February 4, 2020

Voting in round 1 will remain open until Feb. 17 before the top 5 will proceed to the next stage of voting from Feb. 20 to March 3. Voting for the top 5 finalists will commence on March 5 to 17. Fans will get to vote for their top 3 finalists between March 19 until the day of the awards on March 29, in which time a winner will be announced live during the broadcast on CBC.

Fans can visit audiencechoice.ca to register their vote or use their public Instagram and Twitter accounts to vote with the hashtag #CdnScreenAwards. Full details and rules can be found on the Academy’s website.

Last year, “Wynonna Earp” star Dominique Provost-Chalkley took home the honour and “Carmilla” lead Elise Bauman won in 2018.