Emily Blunt’s Daughters Prefer Julie Andrews’ ‘Mary Poppins’ To Hers

Emily Blunt is one of the most iconic actresses of our time, but not everyone loves her work.

While on the March cover of Harper’s Baazar UK, Blunt spoke about how her two children are not a fan of her movies.

Blunt and husband, John Krasinski, have two daughters, Hazel, 5, and Violet, 3.

“The other night, I overheard Violet telling John that she wanted to watch ‘Mary Poppins’. He said: ‘Do you want to watch Mommy’s one?’ She said: ‘No, Julie Andrews.’ Julie Andrews reigns supreme in our house,” Blunt revealed.

And it isn’t just her own kids who don’t see her as Mary Poppins, Blunt said that most children in her Brooklyn neighbourhood don’t put the two together.

“I walk around Brooklyn in a baseball cap and tracksuit bottoms most of the time,” Blunt added. “So there’s an embarrassing moment when parents will say to their kid, ‘This is Mary Poppins’, and the kid will look at me, like: ‘No, it f**king is not.'”

Blunt calls life in Brooklyn “the next best thing” to living in London but she never saw herself living in the United States until she started dating Krasinski.

“I didn’t ever see it as a move to the US, but gradually more and more of my stuff just accumulated at his house, and then suddenly I was living in LA. I think it’s the best way to do it – just to sneak-attack them, rather than turn up with trunks,” she said.

And it lucky they met because the two have become a powerful team on the award-winning “A Quiet Place” and upcoming “A Quiet Place: Part II”.

“We were a bit scared,” Blunt said of working together. “But I read the script on a plane, and realized I would be really sad if someone else played this part. I said to John, would you ever want to do it with me? He said, ‘I thought you’d never ask.’ He wrote it with me in mind. But he has never been one to involve himself in my decisions.”

“A Quiet Place: Part II” hits theatres on March 20.

The March issue of Harper’s Bazaar is on sale from Feb. 5.