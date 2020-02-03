John Stamos And Wife Caitlin Channel Demi Moore And Patrick Swayze In ‘Ghost’ For Mini Second Anniversary Photoshoot

John Stamos is celebrating his second wedding anniversary in style.

The “Full House” actor pulled out all the stops for his wife Caitlin, even recreating iconic pottery scene between Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze from the Oscar-winning film “Ghost”.

RELATED: John Stamos Takes Darren Criss On A Fun-Filled Couples Trip To Disneyland As A Wedding Gift

In a photo shared to Instagram, the couple, who wed in 2018, posed for the sexy shot with Caitlin standing behind her husband in one shot, and Stamos behind in the second. The pair later got goofy with the clay, with some adorable shots of both with the mud all over their faces.

“We ‘Ghosted’ the Super Bowl to celebrate our Anniversary!” Stamos captioned the sweet pics.

RELATED: Watch John Stamos Help A Couple Get Engaged At Disney World

Two months after tying the knot in Beverly Hills, Stamos and Caitlin welcomed their first child, son William “Billy” Christopher. They got engaged in 2017 during a trip to Disneyland.

After premiering in 1990 “Ghost” went on to earn five Academy Award nominations, and won Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Whoopi Goldberg.