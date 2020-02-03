Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes And Make-A-Wish Recipient Attend Disney World Parade

Patrick Mahomes is still celebrating.

Photo: Matt Stroshane/Courtesy of Disney

The Super Bowl MVP followed up his monumental Sunday by attending a Disney World Parade on Monday. The Kansas City Chiefs player was joined by Make-A-Wish recipient Nathaniel, 10, of Austin, Texas, per People. Mahomes, Nathaniel and 17 other Make-A-Wish children took part in the parade.

In the picture above, Mahomes posed for a photo with Bob Chapek — Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Make-A-Wish CEO Richard Davis and Nathaniel. Of course, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse were in the house too.

Photo: Matt Stroshane/Courtesy of Disney

Photo: Matt Stroshane/Courtesy of Disney

Disney Parks pledged a $1 million donation to Make-A-Wish as part of the celebration.