Bruce Cockburn Announces 50th Anniversary Tour, 5 Canadian Dates

Canadian singer/songwriting icon Bruce Cockburn will launch a 50th-anniversary tour in celebration of his self-titled debut album.
The 10-track folk album dropped on April 7, 1970 and was the first-ever release distributed by the Canadian independent record label True North Records.
“Bruce Cockburn” features some of the 74-year-old’s biggest hits too, including “Going to the Country and Musical Friends.” Whether he will play the album in its entirety is currently unclear.
On April 10, the first leg of the commemorative tour kicks off in Stanford Calif. before concluding six weeks later in Key West, Fla. on May 24.
The Ottawa-born musician will then return to Canada in the fall for five exclusive shows across Ontario.
RELATED: Bill Murray returns to ‘Groundhog Day’ in Super Bowl 2020 commercial
Upon announcing the tour on Monday, Cockburn said:
“In 1969, when I was feeling the need to record an album of the songs I’d been writing, I had no concept of what that might lead to. In some organic way it felt like it was time. The future wasn’t really an issue. It still isn’t. For each of us, there’s a future or there isn’t.”
“But looking back over the arc of 50 years of recording, performing, and travel, not to mention relationships and personal challenges,” he continued, “I can only shake my head and mutter a word of thanks for all of it.”
Cockburn concluded: “Even if I’d been a planner by nature, I doubt I could have predicted how things have gone… and they’re still going!”
Additional updates and ticket information can be found through the official Bruce Cockburn website.
Bruce Cockburn 2020 anniversary tour dates
April 10 — Stanford, Calif. @ Bing Concert Hall
April 30 — Northampton, Mass. @ Academy of Music
May 1 — Boston, Mass. @ Wilbur Theatre
May 2 — Boothbay Harbor, Maine @ Flying Monkey Centre
May 3 — Plymouth, N.H. @ Bailey Theatre
May 5 — Burlington, Ver. @ Higher Ground
May 7 — Fairfield, Conn. @ Stage One
May 8 — Fall River, Mass. @ Narrow Center
May 9 — Newton, N.J. @ Newton Theatre
May 11 — Annapolis, Md. @ Ram’s Head
May 12 — Rocky Mount, Va. @ Harvester Centre
May 14 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Fletcher Opera House
May 15 — Charlotte, N.C. @ McGlohon Theatre
May 16 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Songbird
May 17 — Atlanta, Ga. @ City Winery
May 20 — Ponte Vedra, Fla. @ Concert Hall
May 21 — Clearwater, Fla. @ Capitol Theater
May 22 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Centre
May 24 — Key West, Fla. @ Key West Theatre
Sept. 4 — Toronto, Ont. @ CNE Bandshell
Oct. 16 — Peterborough, Ont. @ Showplace
Oct. 17 — Ottawa, Ont. @ National Arts Centre
Oct. 18 — Belleville, Ont. @ Empire Theatre
Oct. 20 — Kingston, Ont. @ Isabel Bader Centre
adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
Follow @adamrwallis
On The Radar: Our February entertainment picks
Guns N’ Roses plots summer stadium tour, 1 Canadian date