Rocky Johnson Biopic Directors Speak Out: ‘Rocky Was Eager To Share His Story With The World’

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Rocky Johnson attends Unite in the Fight... to Knockout Bullying at the Hard Rock Cafe New York on October 20, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Jonathan and Justin Gajewski were working on a biopic about Rocky Johnson when tragedy struck.

The twin brothers, who count Johnson as an uncle, were developing a project called “Ring King” based on the famed Canadian-born wrestler. The Gajewski’s plan on completing the film following the fatal heart attack Johson suffered on Jan. 15.

“The world lost a legend when Rocky passed. His passing was heartbreaking for us,” Jonathan and Justin said in a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Rocky was eager to share his story with the world. He wanted to impart his work ethic, values and entrainment mentality to inspire people the way it has inspired and motivated everyone who he has imparted these vital lessons too.”

“He faced many hardships and learned valuable lessons through those hardships, that he wanted to pass on to help anyone facing similar situations,” they continued. “It was a great honour to have had the privilege of going over his story and him imparting to us the way he wanted his story to be told.”

Adding, “It’s very rare to have the influence of the person the biopic is being made about, so richly impact the development of it.”

Johnson’s passing has only fuelled Jonathan and Justin to craft the best film possible.

“It brings us comfort to know that we’re doing exactly what he wanted, which gives us great motivation to keep going with his biopic,” the twins concluded. “We can’t wait to share his story and movie with the world.”

The “Ring King” biopic was first unveiled at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.