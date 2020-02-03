LeAnn Rimes Credits ‘Breathwork’ For Bringing Her Back ‘Into Wholeness’

LeAnn Rimes brings the BlogHer audience to tears as she talks about her journey to better mental health.

LeAnn Rimes, 37, was one of the keynote speakers at the #BlogHer20 Health Summit where she got honest about her struggles with mental health.

“I did not have a strong sense of self as a child, we do not have that. There’s so much we’ve yet to go through and experience. By my 20s I built up this entity who LeAnn Rimes was, and subconsciously I took a match and burned that down,” the singer said. “All of those coping mechanisms, I burned them down and it was the best thing I could have done for myself.”

“The space I was communicating from, even with my music, was very surface,” Rimes said about how she felt before reaching out for help. “I felt so fragmented, but that’s where change is made, where we can feel whole. We’re not fragmented anymore, to bring ourselves out in wholeness is what we are here to do.”

RELATED: LeAnn Rimes On How She Makes Her Blended Family Work: ‘It Is Easier Said Than Done’

After “a conscious decision to face” herself, Rimes checked herself into treatment as a gift to herself on her 30th birthday.

“I’d never been alone, but it was the first step into wholeness. Breathwork was the tool that created space for me. My nervous system was always on stun, fight or flight. Breathwork brought me back,” she added.

And while she is doing better, she definitely has relapses from time to time.

RELATED: Brandi Glanville Shares Story Behind Holiday Photo With Ex Eddie Cibrian And LeAnn Rimes

“Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve been incredibly depressed and faced the space again,” Rimes revealed. “It’s truth and within truth it takes the charge away. The more we talk about the things that are difficult, the charge is lessened. I feel like I’ve been floating and every tool I had to grab onto isn’t really working. Oh this is this place again and it’s inviting me to go deeper, and it’s horrible. The only thing that feels good is to surrender, lay down and breathe.”

Other speakers at the event included Hunter McGrady and Hilary Duff who spoke about the challenges of parenting.