Mia St. John Calls Out Failures In The Health System For Deaths Of Kristoff And Julian St. John

Mia St. John, former World Boxing Council champion and ex-wife of the late Kristoff St. John, is visiting “The Doctors” to discuss the failures in the health system when it comes to mental health.

Mia speaks about how the gaps in the system led to her son’s Julian’s suicide and how that tragedy ultimately led to the death of Kristoff.

“There were so many errors, from having plastic bags in the suicide unit… not doing the mandatory checks… my son was on a powerful antipsychotic, which toxicology came back and there was no antipsychotic in his system,” Mia recalled.

Mia, who was joined on the show by her daughter, said that the depression from her son’s death caused Kristoff’s death, who died from hypertrophic heart disease, as well as alcohol being a factor.

On Monday, Global’s “The Young and the Restless” paid tribute to Kristoff, who played Neil Winters on the soap opera from 1991 until his death on Feb. 3, 2019.

Today and every day we remember the man behind Neil Winters. ❤️ Kristoff St. John is a greatly missed member of the #YR family who will always be in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/Q3SZOvKbHk — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 3, 2020

“I don’t think, I know. We were both terribly depressed and feeling suicidal,” Mia continued. “His was so much deeper… Kristoff didn’t really understand mental illness.”

Mia’s episode of “The Doctors” airs on Feb. 4.