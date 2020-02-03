Cardi B Bites Back At Tomi Lahren’s Critique Of Beyonce & Jay-Z: ‘Get Me My Leash’

Cardi B is standing up for Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Beyonce and Jay-Z sparked a lot of conversation after deciding to sit during the U.S. national anthem at Sunday’s Super Bowl to protest police brutality. Unsurprisingly, the political statement generated support from some and criticism from others. Conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren is firmly in the latter camp.

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z (former crack dealer) sit for the national anthem because apparently, the United States of America has oppressed them with millions upon millions of dollars and fans,” Lahren tweeted on Sunday.

“Sounds rough. Maybe they should try another country that allows them a little more freedom and success?” she continued. “You hate [the] police, Donald Trump, and the spirit of this nation so much you can’t pick your privileged asses off the chair for two minutes to pay some respect? Despicable.”

These tweets drew the wrath of Cardi, who offered a concise response: “Get my leash.”

Cardi’s remarks follow a previous statement the “Press” rapper made threatening to “dog walk” Lahren.