Madonna Now Faces 2 Class-Action Lawsuits Over ‘Madame X’ Tour Delays

A pair in New York are filing a class-action lawsuit against Madonna.

The lawsuit follows a similar one filed by a man in Florida back in November over delays to her Madame X tour. Antonio Velotta and Andrew Panos say they waited hours past advertised set times for Madonna to perform at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Sept. 21 and Oct. 1, per PageSix. In November, Nate Hollander sued Madonna after the singer changed her set times.

Velotta and Panos named both Madonna and Live Nation in the lawsuit, citing false advertising and breach of contract. The pair claimed the late start time made their tickets “worthless” and pointed to similar delays at other shows.

“By the time of the concerts’ announcements, Madonna had demonstrated flippant difficulty in ensuring a timely or complete performance,” the lawsuit states. “And Live Nation was aware that any statement as to a start time for a show constituted, at best optimistic speculation.”

The Madame X tour has suffered numerous delays since starting on Sept. 17. That includes three cancelled shows last year due to “overwhelming pain” the seven-time Grammy-winner experienced and even more cancelled dates this year.