Beach Boys’ Members Brian Wilson And Al Jardine Sign Petition To Boycott The Band Over Safari Hunters’ Convention

The Beach Boys touring group will be co-headlining a safari hunters’ convention with Donald Trump Jr., however, a Change.org petition is asking people to boycott the Beach Boys. Two of the most recognizable signatures belong to the group’s founding members, Brian Wilson and Al Jardine.

“It has been brought to my attention that on Wed., Feb. 5, the Beach Boys touring group licensed by Mike Love are headlining at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada,” Wilson wrote in a tweet. “This organization supports trophy hunting, which both Al and I are emphatically opposed to. There’s nothing we can do personally to stop the show, so please join us in signing the petition.”

It has been brought to my attention that on Wednesday February 5, The Beach Boys touring group licensed by Mike Love are headlining at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada… — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) February 3, 2020

This organization supports trophy hunting, which Both Al and I are emphatically opposed to. There’s nothing we can do personally to stop the show, so please join us in signing the petition at https://t.co/vOUtJDq6t2 — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) February 3, 2020

The petition that is titled, “Tell the Beach Boys to Say No to Trophy Hunting!” reads, the convention “is the world’s biggest wildlife killing market — a staggering 870 companies will be selling trophy hunting holidays and wildlife body parts including animal heads this year.”

There is also an open letter endorsed by Wilson and Jardine that says, “Dear Beach Boys Manager Elliott Lott: We the undersigned pledge to stop buying or downloading all Beach Boys music, going to Beach Boys concerts, and purchasing any Beach Boys merchandise until the Beach Boys withdraw from the SCI Convention and publicly state their opposition to this sick ‘sport’ of killing animals for ‘fun.’ We will call on the Beach Boys’ record label, agent and publicists to disown the Beach Boys, and on members of the public to protest at forthcoming Beach Boys concerts, unless they do so.”

The Beach Boys, who were originally made up of Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, Mike Love and Al Jardine, have been known for not always agreeing. They did come together for a 50th-anniversary tour in 2012 and again in 2018 to promote the Beach Boys’ satellite radio channel in 2018. Love has the rights to the group’s name on tour and has come under fire for his connections to Donald Trump and his family.