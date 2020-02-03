JJ Pantano Adorably Roasts Simon Cowell Over Wanting To Be Cryogenically Frozen

JJ Pantano adorably roasted the judges on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”.

Pantano, 7, hit the stage where he took turns making jokes about each judge.

“Howie [Mandel] you’ve been in a lot of TV shows and like Simon, you’ve launched some careers. For example, you discovered Meghan Markle on your show ‘Deal or No Deal’. And now, Americans sent her off to England to become a princess and in return, America’s got…..Alesha Dixon,” Pantano said.

He then added, “Not sure who approved that deal” while doing air quotes.

Things turned to Simon Cowell.

“Simon, I did find out that you want to be cryogenically frozen when you die?” Pantano said while Cowell responded, “yes.”

“Some of the things you said on the show, I don’t think you can get any colder,” he quipped.

“Looking at your face now, I think you started the process already,” Pantano quickly slipped in as he finished his set.

“America’s Got Talent: The Champions” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.