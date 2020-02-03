LeBron James Had His Own Daughter In Mind When Choosing To Wear Gianna Bryant’s Jersey Number

The death of Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna Bryant, his close to LeBron James.

RELATED: University Of Connecticut Honours Gianna Bryant With Her Own Jersey

The NBA is planning an All-Star game with one team sporting Bryant’s No. 2 jersey number and the other team sporting Gianna’s No. 24 jersey number. James was asked which jersey he wanted his team to wear and he chose Gianna’s.

“LeBron said the league asked him if he wanted his team to wear 24 or two for the All-Star game,” wrote Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter Tania Ganguli. “He picked two, the number Gianna Bryant wore. Why? ‘Zhuri.'”

Zhuri James, 5, is the basketball star’s youngest daughter. Zhuri is James’ only daughter. Bryant, meanwhile, had four daughters and always loved being a “girl dad.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With No. 8 Jersey

"I would have 5 more girls if I could. I'm a girl dad."@elleduncanESPN's story about how much Kobe loved his daughters is something special. pic.twitter.com/1KJx17QRjY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2020

The NBA All-Star game takes place on Feb. 16.