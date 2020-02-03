Jonathan Scott Plans ‘An Entire Evening Of Romance’ For Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott has quite the Valentine’s Day in store for Zooey Deschanel.

RELATED: Jonathan Scott Talks ‘Incredible’ Love With Zooey Deschanel & If They’ll Wed

The “Property Brothers” star dished to Us Weekly about his plans for Feb. 14. Scott is stuck in Las Vegas with property-related matters but has prepared a night of magic for the “New Girl” star.

“The unfortunate thing for me is I’m starting two new demolition projects in Vegas, so I can’t leave town [on Valentine’s Day],” Scott said. “But in Vegas, I’ve prepped an entire evening of romance, so we’re going to be doing a full romantic everything: from the meal to a surprise evening event … It’s going to be pretty fun.”

RELATED: Property Brothers Developing Animated Children’s Series

Scott and Deschanel met on the set of the “Carpool Karaoke” spin-off show in August. They went public with their relationship two months later.