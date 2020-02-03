Jennifer Lopez Addresses Super Bowl Halftime Cages: ‘People Can Try To Build Walls, Keep Us Out Or Put Us In Cages’

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira won the Super Bowl with their halftime performance, but many people were left wondering if they were also making a major political point.

Near the end of the show, Lopez’s daughter hit the stage in a cage, along with many other young girls in cages. She then belted out Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” while her mom wore a giant Versace Puerto Rican flag coat.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News on Monday, choreographers Tabitha and Napoleon Dumo would not comment on the props, but did call them “cages”.

However, they did speak on bringing Puerto Rico (which is a U.S territory) into the mix.

“I don’t think we were trying to be heavy-handed with anything. I think we were just celebrating all that is beautiful about this country — Puerto Rico being part of this country,” they said. “It was more or less about Love,” Napoleon added. “It really comes from a base of love and happiness to be a Latino in America.”

Yet while they were tight-lipped, JLo made her view known.

In a post on Instagram, she shared a video of her and Emme hugging “minutes” before they went on stage. In the caption, she noted, “All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are.”

She added, “Other people can try to build walls, keep us out or put us in cages. We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great.”