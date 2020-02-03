Ben Affleck Personifies Team Spirit In ‘The Way Back’ Trailer

Ben Affleck stars as a high school basketball coach in the new trailer for “The Way Back”.

In the new Warner Bros. trailer, Affleck plays Jack Cunningham, a former star high school basketball player. All grown up, Cunningham’s life is spiralling out of control following a devasting loss. Alcoholism has cost him his marriage and left him without purpose. That is when Cunningham is asked to coach his alma mater.

The film also stars Al Madrigal, Michaela Watkins, Janina Gavankar and Glynn Turman.

“The Way Back” premieres March 6.