Ashley Graham Teases Photo Of Newborn Baby

Ashley Graham is ready to introduce her son to the world.

Graham, 32, and her husband, Justin Irvin, welcomed their first child on Jan. 18. The baby boy was born at 6 p.m. local time and weighed 7-pounds, 5-ounces. The couple will introduce the baby to the world on Graham’s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast on Tuesday.

“Meeting our son has made our hearts incredibly full and we can’t wait to introduce him to you,” Graham captioned a photo of the baby’s teensy-weensy hand Monday on Instagram.

A number of Graham’s fellow celebrities congratulated her on the newborn.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” wrote Lil Aldrige. “Welcome to the world,” added Sofia Carson.

Congratulations to Graham and Irvin.