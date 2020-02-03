Roddy Ricch & ‘The Box’ Top Hot 100 For 4th Consecutive Week

Roddy Ricch. Photo by Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Roddy Ricch continues to reign supreme on the Billboard Hot 100.

The “Racks in the Middle” rapper secured his fourth consecutive week atop the chart with his hit song “The Box”. It serves as track number two from his chart-topping debut studio album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.

The popularity of “The Box” can, in part, be attributed to the song’s viral status on video-sharing app TikTok.

See the rest of the top five below.

