Marcelito Pomoy Has ‘AGT: The Champions’ Judges On Their Feet After Delivering Incredible Performance

Marcelito Pomoy wowed the “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” judges Monday with another incredible performance.

Pomoy, who won “Pilipinas Got Talent” in 2011, unleashed his powerful pipes on an incredible rendition of “Con Te Partirò” by Andrea Bocelli.

The Filipino singer, who is able to sing both tenor and soprano parts, made it through to the finals. His performance has already had over two million views on YouTube since being posted Monday.

Howie Mandel gushed before learning whether he’d made it through to the next round, “I believe you have the best shot of winning this whole thing.”

However, Simon Cowell added, “There is no denying you have very unique, incredible, special talent.

“If you make the final, I think you’ve got to take a bigger risk because now the surprise is over. But I do believe with the gift you’ve got, you’ve got a massive career in front of you.”

Heidi Klum gushed, “I’ve been waiting all day for you to come into the stage. For me, you are my favourite. It just blows my mind.”