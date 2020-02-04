Julia Louis-Dreyfus Pokes Fun At Donald Trump, Admits He Makes Her Miss Doing ‘Veep’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus takes a swipe at Donald Trump during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Louis-Dreyfus talks about the Super Bowl, before she mentions Trump’s now-deleted tweet.

He previously posted, “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”

The team are actually based in Missouri.

RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus And Will Ferrell Crash ‘Kimmel’ With ‘Downhill’ Trailer Debut

Louis-Dreyfus admits Trump’s behaviour makes her miss filming her political comedy “Veep”.

“I have to tell you. If I were doing ‘Veep’ right now, it would be really fun to script those 12 minutes between him launching the tweet and it getting deleted,” the actress shares. “What an idiot! It’s so humiliating.”

She adds, as DeGeneres asks if it makes her miss filming the show, “It does and it doesn’t. I mean, I have to say, I think he’s doing a better job of our show, except to say that it in fact isn’t even remotely funny. It does make me miss it. It was super funny. It’s just hard to compete with that c**p.”

RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reacts To Critics Of ‘Seinfeld’ Finale: ‘You’re Not Going To Appeal To Everybody’

Louis-Dreyfus also talks about beating cancer during the interview, as well as chatting about her musician son and how she takes a “middle-aged nap” before attending his late-night gigs.

Watch her then play a game of “5 Second Rule” in the clip below.