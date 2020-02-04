Shannen Doherty Reveals Her Cancer Has Recurred: ‘I’m Stage 4’

Shannen Doherty is facing another health battle.

On Tuesday’s “Good Morning America”, the former “Charmed” star revealed that she is currently fighting cancer.

“I’m stage 4,” she said. “My cancer came back.”

Doherty was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 but it had gone into remission after treatment.

She was diagnosed again about a year ago.

Asked about wanting to keep it private, the 48-year-old said, “I still do. I don’t think that I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.

“There are definitely days where I say, ‘Why me?’ and then I go, ‘Well, why not me? Who else?’ Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do.”

Doherty said her first concern upon learning of her cancer’s return was how she would tell her mother and her husband.

After the diagnosis, the actress still went back to work on the “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot, which went into production under the shadow of the shocking death of Luke Perry.

“Why wasn’t it me?” Doherty recalled thinking when Perry passed away from a stroke last year. “It was so weird for me to be diagnosed, and somebody who was seemingly healthy to go first. It was really shocking. And the least I could do to honour him was to do that show.”

She added, “I still haven’t done enough, in my opinion.”

Doherty also revealed that she did tell co-star Brian Austin Green about her diagnosis, and he helped her through it each day.

“We were able to talk about Luke in a way that was very positive,” she said.

The actress went public with her health battle in light of litigation with her insurance company over her house, which was damaged during wildfires last year, that would have seen her condition be made public anyway.

“I’d rather people hear it from me,” Doherty explained. “I don’t want it to be twisted. I don’t want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic, and I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me.”

Asked about how she is handling the fear, Doherty admitted, “I’m petrified. I’m pretty scared. my mom is a ridiculously strong, courageous human being. So is my husband, but I worry about him.”

She also added, “I want to be remembered for something bigger than just me.