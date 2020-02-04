Paula Abdul Clears Up Confusion Over Tweet Seemingly Mistaking Nicole Scherzinger For Shakira

Of course Paula Abdul knows who Nicole Scherzinger is.

Before the Super Bowl on Sunday, Abdul sent out a now-deleted tweet in which she said she couldn’t wait to watch Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and Demi Lovato perform during the big game.

The tweet also included photos of Abdul with Lopez and Lovato, as well as another with the Pussycat Dolls frontwoman instead of Shakira.

Scherzinger responded to the tweet:

I mean, my hips don’t lie… but I’m not @shakira babes 💋❤️ — Nicole Scherzinger (@NicoleScherzy) February 2, 2020

😂😂 — Nicole Scherzinger (@NicoleScherzy) February 2, 2020

On Monday, Abdul attempted to clear up the confusion, explaining that the picture with Scherzinger was simply meant as a “great football memory,” adding that she, of course, knows Scherzinger well, sharing a series of photos of them together over the years.

love you, paula ❤️ — Nicole Scherzinger (@NicoleScherzy) February 4, 2020

Bother Abdul and Scherzinger were judges together on the first season of the American version of “The X Factor”.