Hans Finally Wins Over Simon Cowell With Jam-Packed, Glitter-Filled ‘AGT: The Champions’ Performance

Hans was back with another fun, glitter-filled performance on “AGT: The Champions” Monday.

Despite Simon Cowell not being a fan of the German entertainer, he admitted defeat after his latest performance, which earned him a spot in the next round.

Launching his 2020 “AGT” campaign with an array of pink hats and a lot of glitter and streamers, the accordionist delivered an epic performance of Jessie J’s “Bang Bang”.

Howie Mandel insisted Hans was “so much bigger than this show” after the song, as the singer replied: “Are you saying it’s time to Make America Glitter Again?”

Alesha Dixon added, “Out of all the acts tonight, your presentation was the best by far.”

Cowell’s comments were met with cheers from the crowd: “Look, I shouldn’t have loved that. But I did love it.”