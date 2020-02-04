Antonio Banderas Gives Conan O’Brien A Broadway Dance Lesson

Antonio Banderas’ first and greatest love will always be theatre.

On Monday, the “Pain and Glory” star appeared on “Conan” and talked to host Conan O’Brien about opening a theatre in his hometown of Malaga, Spain.

“I am an actor because of theatre. Movies became an accident,” he said explaining his decision to open the theatre.

The actor also recently co-directed and starred in a Spanish production of the classic musical “A Chorus Line” at the theatre.

Banderas then showed O’Brien some of the famous choreography from the show, getting the host to his feet to give him a lesson in dance.

“You have to be in amazing shape to do that,” the host comment afterward, joking that he had just suffered several strokes.