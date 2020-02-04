Nicki Minaj Faces Online Backlash After Dissing Rosa Parks In New Track ‘Yikes’

Nicki Minaj has been slammed after taking a swipe at civil rights icon Rosa Parks during Black History Month.
Minaj references Parks’ refusal to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man in Montgomery, Alabama, in her new track “Yikes”.
The star raps: “All you b***hes Rosa Parks, uh-oh, get your a** up.”
She adds, “Yikes, you a clown, you do IT for likes.”
The lyrics soon became the talk of social media, with many asking her to leave Parks alone.
ET Canada has contacted Minaj’s rep for comment.