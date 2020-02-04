Nicki Minaj Faces Online Backlash After Dissing Rosa Parks In New Track ‘Yikes’

Nicki Minaj has been slammed after taking a swipe at civil rights icon Rosa Parks during Black History Month.

Minaj references Parks’ refusal to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man in Montgomery, Alabama, in her new track “Yikes”.

The star raps: “All you b***hes Rosa Parks, uh-oh, get your a** up.”

She adds, “Yikes, you a clown, you do IT for likes.”

The lyrics soon became the talk of social media, with many asking her to leave Parks alone.

nicki name dropped rosa parks during black history month pic.twitter.com/f7DmRjVKZL — 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕣𝕝𝕚𝕖 💋 (@charlesmaraj) February 4, 2020

No tf she didn’t say “all you bitches Rosa parks , go get ya ass up” Nicki! during black history month pic.twitter.com/k4Bhxke2w8 — & THATS ON PRENATAL PILLS (@TerryTyco_) February 4, 2020

Nicki Said “All you b*tches Rosa parks, uh oh getcha ass up” 😭🔥 sis it’s Black History Month, leave Rosa alone 😭💀 #Yikes pic.twitter.com/gXOCoRQx2c — tremain (@imtremainhaynes) February 4, 2020

Rosa Parks Rn in heaven rn after hearing what nicki just said….. pic.twitter.com/tt72Woqlj7 — Pretty Nyla 🌻😍🥳 (@BarbieDreaming) February 4, 2020

