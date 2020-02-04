Ellen DeGeneres Meets The Inspiring Airport Agent Who Comforted Passengers After Kobe Bryant’s Death

Ellen DeGeneres is honouring another real-life hero.

On Tuesday’s show, the host invited Delta Airlines customer service representative Courtney Milner out to Los Angeles after a video of her went viral online last week.

After news of Kobe Bryant’s death broke, Milner gave passengers waiting at a boarding gate an uplifting speech.

On the show, tWitch reveals that he was actually one of the passengers at that gate, and shares the impact Milner’s speech had on him.

DeGeneres then surprises Milner with a donation of $25,000 in her name to MambaOnThree Fund, benefiting the families of the other seven who were aboard the fatal helicopter crash that killed Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter.