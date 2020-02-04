BTS’ Suga Says ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ Is About Facing ‘Your Inner Shadows’

The best art often comes from a dark place and that theme is rife on BTS’ new album.

Suga, a member of the groundbreaking K-pop group, told “The Zach Sang Show” what inspired their latest effort, Map of the Soul: 7.

“One message that penetrates the album as a whole is that you must face your inner shadows, but resist becoming submerged into its depths,” Suga said with the help of a translator. “You must face it and move on forward.”

You do not have to look far to see what Suga means. His solo track, “Interlude: Shadow”, was released as one of the album’s lead singles on Jan. 10.

Map of the Soul: 7 drops Feb. 21.