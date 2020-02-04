Liza Minnelli Has No Interest In Seeing ‘Judy’: ‘I Hope Zellweger Had A Good Time Making It’

Liza Minnelli is reflecting on the life of her iconic mother.

The 73-year-old actress-singer is on the pre-Oscars cover of Variety, and in the issue she opens up about Judy Garland and her feelings on the award-winning film “Judy”, starring Renée Zellweger.

Minnelli reveals that she hasn’t seen the film, and has no interest in watching it, but adds, “I hope [Zellweger] had a good time making it.”

Acknowledging that her own relationship with her mother was fraught with complications, she says of her career, “I was absolutely concentrated on not doing what my mom did.”

Now, though, Minnelli looks back on her mother with real fondness.

“She was funny, very funny, clear, incredibly intelligent, but more than you could even imagine, and in the moment,” she says. “We had such fun because she was so funny. She was funny, and she loved her kids so much. She was protective and very strict. She wanted you to do the right thing, like any mother. It’s that simple.”

The “Cabaret” star also says she holds tight to the memory of Garland.

“When I call on her, she’s there, and I call on her a lot. She’ll say, ‘Ignore it’ a lot. She’ll say, ‘It’s one opinion. Who cares? Just keep going.’”

She also admits that “it took a minute” for her to be able to listen to Garland’s music again after her death in 1969, adding that she had been unaware of her mother’s personal struggles.

She wouldn’t tell us that,” Minnelli says. “She was our mother.”

Minnelli also remembers her first experience performing onstage, thanks to her mother.

“I was three. My mom took me onstage. But when I was older, like 11, she’d sing ‘Swanee’ [from ‘A Star Is Born’] and she made me dance to it and I’d say, ‘I don’t have a choreographer,’ which made her laugh,” she recalls. “She got such a kick out of it. It was like, ‘Look what I made.’ And I was so happy whenever she was happy.”