Kate Middleton Greets 3-Year-Old Desperate To Meet A ‘Real Princess’ — See The Duchess’ Adorable Response

Kate Middleton spoke to one little girl who was “excited to meet a real princess” during a royal engagement Tuesday.

Kate and Prince William visited local organizations and businesses in Mumbles and Port Talbot in South Wales.

Kate met a three-year-old girl called Annabel, with her mom Rhian Costello telling People: “I said to her that Annabel was really excited to meet a real princess.

“And she said, ‘I’m sorry I’m not wearing a pretty dress today.’ Annabel then said that she thought she’d look like Cinderella.”

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit to Joe's Ice Cream Parlour in Mumbles, Wales, Britain, February 4, 2020.

Costello added, “She was very, very natural and lovely and sweet with the children. She was so lovely talking to as many people and children as possible. She said that Annabel looked cold and asked how long we’d been waiting. I thanked them for coming to Wales and that it’s so lovely they come and bring their publicity.”

Kate said she and William “would like to try to come more as they always enjoy coming down to visit.”

Kate’s latest engagement comes after she launched her survey “5 Big Questions on the Under-5s”, which aims to spark the biggest-ever conversation on early childhood.