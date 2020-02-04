Liam Gallagher Says Noel Gallagher Turned Down Oasis Reunion Tour & $170 Million

There may be no amount of money that can coerce an Oasis reunion.

Liam Gallagher tweeted on Monday that an Oasis reunion tour was in the works but it was nixed by his estranged brother Noel Gallagher. What’s more, Noel allegedly turned down a payday worth nearly $173 million.

“Wahey we’re getting back together,” Liam tweeted on Monday. “Noel Gallagher being minted and rich as f**k he’s doing it for nothing me being a desperate c**t and have f**k all else going for himself I’m doing it for the cash c’mon you know LG x”

He wrote in a followup tweet:

We’ve been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well stay young LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 3, 2020

The brothers had a big falling out at a festival in Paris in August 2009. Noel subsequently left Oasis and the two have not spoken since.

A spokesperson for Liam declined to comment when approached by Yahoo News!