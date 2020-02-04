‘Average Andy’ Goes To The Super Bowl With Viral Star Kalen Allen

Ellen DeGeneres couldn’t make it to the Super Bowl on Sunday but she sent the perfect ringers.

On Tuesday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the host shares a new “Average Andy” segment, in which her executive producer Andy Lassner and viral star Kalen Allen made the trip to Miami for the big game.

Almost right away they bumped into Kansas City native Eric Stonestreet. The “Modern Family” star connected with Kalen, who is also from Kansas City.

Later in the video, Andy and Kalen watch the game and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s halftime show, mimicking their dance moves.

At the end of the game, the duo partied on the field with the victorious Kansas City Chiefs.