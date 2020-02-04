Harrison Ford Confirmed For Fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ Movie: ‘It’s Not A Reboot’

Indiana Jones will crack that whip one more time in a new franchise instalment — with star Harrison Ford.

The actor will return to the iconic role of the adventurous archaeologist with a hatred of snakes. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed details of the film, which has been in the works for some time.

“We’re working away, getting the script where we want it to be and then we’ll be ready to go,” she told the BBC on the BAFTAs red carpet Sunday night. Kennedy also assured viewers that a new face will not be stepping into Ford’s role, confirming that the 77-year-old actor will once again reprise the character.

“Harrison Ford will be involved, yeah,” Kennedy said. “It’s not a reboot; it’s a continuation.”

Ford originated the role in 1981’s “Raiders Of The Lost Ark” and has played the character in all four films, last appearing as Indy in “Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull” in 2008, which also saw the return of Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood.

Last year, rumours swirled that Chris Pine was circling the character for a reboot but Ford quickly shot that notion down on “Today”.

“Nobody is going to be Indiana Jones, don’t you get it?”, Ford quipped. “I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

Kennedy first spoke of the sequel in 2015. It originally had a 2019 release date before being pushed back to 2020; Disney has now set the still-untitled fifth instalment for July 9, 2021.