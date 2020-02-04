Rosario Dawson Discusses Her Decision To Give Up Alcohol And Marijuana In 2020

Rosario Dawson is trying to be healthier and “cleanse” her body in 2020.

Dawson told Women’s Health that she’s cutting out alcohol and won’t be smoking marjuana over the next 12 months after her father underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer late last year.

Credit: Dana Scruggs for Women’s Health

The actress shared, “I feel so contaminated by the planet, and seeing my dad going through this journey, I want to cleanse my body. I want to have as much clarity as possible and be very intentional about every day.”

RELATED: Rosario Dawson Supports Boyfriend Cory Booker After He Suspends 2020 Presidential Campaign

She added of her father’s surgery, “So much of life has gone by so fast. But moments with my dad – just, like a meal – are the most amazing thing.

“I want to be present. It’s waking me up to really loving my life and therefore being okay with the good, bad, and ugly.”

RELATED: Rosario Dawson Talks About Separating Her Personal And Professional Life While Dating Democratic Candidate Cory Booker

Credit: Dana Scruggs for Women’s Health

Dawson also spoke about her relationship with politician and former presidential candidate Cory Booker.

“We are excited about what we can create together… I feel a lot of life ahead of us. It’s been beautiful feeling nurtured and taken care of. I’ve never been this close to someone. We make sure we connect. That’s something I’ve taken for granted in the past.”