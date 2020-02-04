Kylie Jenner Talks Feeling The ‘Pressure’ To Give Stormi A Sibling In Harper’s Bazaar Cover Shoot

Kylie Jenner is talking about the possibility of expanding her family.

Posing on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar‘s March 2020 issue in a series of grand Marie Antoinette-inspired looks, the 22-year-old beauty mogul discusses the “pressure” she feels to give her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster a sibling.

Photo: Morelli Brothers

“My friends all pressure me about it,” says the young billionaire, who graces the cover in a pink feathered Valentino Haute Couture cape. “They love Stormi. I definitely feel the pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”

Discussing raising her daughter with her ex, 27-year-old rapper Travis Scott, Jenner explains that they “have such a great relationship” and are “best friends.”

She says, “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and co-ordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

Photo: Morelli Brothers

Joining her daughter in the spread in a sweet image surrounded by cake, the reality TV star defends her decision to raise Stormi in the spotlight.

“I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now. Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the internet, I think about that too,” she says. “I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live. It’s just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ‘Don’t look!'”

Photo: Morelli Brothers

Meanwhile, the personality also addresses the never-ending support of her Kardashian/Jenner family.

“I think it’s a rare situation when your entire family is in the same position as you,” she explains. “I think that has a lot to do with why we are still us. We all keep each other grounded. Kim or Khloe or Kendall can’t just start acting different one day. We all keep each other in check and support each other. I have their support, and I can always run to my mom or my dad or my sisters, and they all know what we’re going through.”