Greta Thunberg Sails Across The Atlantic With Popular YouTubers

The crew of La Vagabonde had the unique opportunity to sail Greta Thunberg across the Atlantic.

Sailing La Vagabonde is a YouTube channel boasting more than 1.3 million subscribers. Australian couple Elayna Carausu and Riley Whitelum, who star on the channel, recently helped Thunberg and her father traverse waters en route to the U.N. climate conference COP25 in Madrid.

Thunberg put out a call in November seeking help travelling to the summit. Carausu and Whitelum, who have been documenting their sea explorations for the past five years, answered the call.

As #COP25 has officially been moved from Santiago to Madrid I’ll need some help.

It turns out I’ve traveled half around the world, the wrong way:)

Now I need to find a way to cross the Atlantic in November… If anyone could help me find transport I would be so grateful.

-> https://t.co/vFQQcLTh2U — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 1, 2019

Thunberg, 17, famously ditched planes in favour of sailing when asked to speak at the U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York City in September.

More videos from Thunberg’s travels on La Vagabonde will be released in the coming weeks.