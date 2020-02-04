Triumph The Insult Comic Dog Goes To The Donald Trump Impeachment Trial

The impeachment trial of Donald Trump has been all over the news, but there was only one reporter who got the real inside scoop.

On Global’s “The Late Show” on Monday, host Stephen Colbert presented an exclusive report from none other than Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, who made the trip to Washington, D.C., to report on the trial.

“Senator Graham, I saw the video of you wanting witnesses at Clinton’s impeachment in the ’90s. Why would you change everything about yourself and still keep that haircut?” Triumph shouts at Sen. Lindsay Graham.

Later in the clip, the cigar-smoking mutt attempts to get into a restricted area of the Capitol, but even several costume changes aren’t enough to convince the security guard to let him through, or even crack a smile.

Triumph also spots Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at one point.

“Here’s Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell’s office/terrarium,” Triumph laughs. “Mitch! Mitch, come out. Come out of your shell, Mitch. Come on, just poke your head out of your shell. I have lettuce!”

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.