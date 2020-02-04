Canadian Music Hall Of Fame Inductee Jann Arden Announces ‘Best Of’ Album And Cross-Country Tour

Jann Arden is heading out on the road.
On Tuesday, the Canadian singer announced the release of a new compilation album Hits & Other Gems, out May 1.
The 12-track record will feature hits from across Arden’s career, including “Could I Be Your Girl” and “I Would Die For You”, as well as a cover of the Cure’s classic “Lovesong”.
Arden will follow up the album release with a cross-Canada tour, kicking off May 7 in St. John’s and featuring stops in Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Vancouver, and more.
On March 15, Arden will perform live at the 49th annual Juno Awards, where she will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, joining the ranks of Alanis Morissette, Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell, and many more.
Check out the tracklist for Hits & Other Gems.
1. “Could I Be Your Girl” (original album Living Under June, 1994)
2. “Everybody’s Pulling On Me” (original album These Are The Days, 2018)
3. “The Sound Of” (original album Happy?, 1997)
4. “Cherry Popsicle” (original album Blood Red Cherry, 2000)
5. “You Don’t Know Me” (Greatest Hurts: The Best of Jann Arden, 2001/My Best Friend’s Wedding OST)
6. “Mother Mine with Zoie Palmer” (first original song from comedy series, “JANN”, 2019)
7. “I Would Die For You” (original album Time For Mercy, 1993)
8. “Sleepless” (original album Blood Red Cherry, 2000)
9. “The Way Things Are Going” (original album Time For Mercy, 1993)
10. “Insensitive” (live version from “JANN ARDEN ONE NIGHT ONLY” on CTV, 2019)
11. “Lovesong” with Scott Helman (The Cure cover recorded as part of Scott Helman’s Hotel Sessions series, 2019)
12. “Good Mother” (original album Living Under June, 1994)
And see the full list of tour dates below.
May 7 – St. John’s, NFLD @ Mile One Centre
May 9 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre
May 10 – Summerside, PEI @ Credit Union Place
May 11 – Moncton, NB @ Casino New Brunswick
May 14 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
May 15 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thompson Hall
May 19 – St. Catharines, ON @ Meridian Centre
May 20 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square
May 22 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
May 23 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall
May 24 – Kingston, ON @ Leon’s Centre
June 8 – Winnipeg, MB @ Club Regent Event Centre
June 9 – Winnipeg, MB @ Club Regent Event Centre
June 10 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place
June 12 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Casino
June 13 – Enoch, AB @ River Cree Casino
June 16 – Lethbridge, AB @ Enmax Centre
June 17 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Event Centre
June 18 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Centre