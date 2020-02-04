Canadian Music Hall Of Fame Inductee Jann Arden Announces ‘Best Of’ Album And Cross-Country Tour

Jann Arden is heading out on the road.

On Tuesday, the Canadian singer announced the release of a new compilation album Hits & Other Gems, out May 1.

The 12-track record will feature hits from across Arden’s career, including “Could I Be Your Girl” and “I Would Die For You”, as well as a cover of the Cure’s classic “Lovesong”.

Arden will follow up the album release with a cross-Canada tour, kicking off May 7 in St. John’s and featuring stops in Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Vancouver, and more.

On March 15, Arden will perform live at the 49th annual Juno Awards, where she will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, joining the ranks of Alanis Morissette, Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell, and many more.

Check out the tracklist for Hits & Other Gems.

1. “Could I Be Your Girl” (original album Living Under June, 1994)

2. “Everybody’s Pulling On Me” (original album These Are The Days, 2018)

3. “The Sound Of” (original album Happy?, 1997)

4. “Cherry Popsicle” (original album Blood Red Cherry, 2000)

5. “You Don’t Know Me” (Greatest Hurts: The Best of Jann Arden, 2001/My Best Friend’s Wedding OST)

6. “Mother Mine with Zoie Palmer” (first original song from comedy series, “JANN”, 2019)

7. “I Would Die For You” (original album Time For Mercy, 1993)

8. “Sleepless” (original album Blood Red Cherry, 2000)

9. “The Way Things Are Going” (original album Time For Mercy, 1993)

10. “Insensitive” (live version from “JANN ARDEN ONE NIGHT ONLY” on CTV, 2019)

11. “Lovesong” with Scott Helman (The Cure cover recorded as part of Scott Helman’s Hotel Sessions series, 2019)

12. “Good Mother” (original album Living Under June, 1994)

And see the full list of tour dates below.

May 7 – St. John’s, NFLD @ Mile One Centre

May 9 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

May 10 – Summerside, PEI @ Credit Union Place

May 11 – Moncton, NB @ Casino New Brunswick

May 14 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

May 15 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thompson Hall

May 19 – St. Catharines, ON @ Meridian Centre

May 20 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square

May 22 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

May 23 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall

May 24 – Kingston, ON @ Leon’s Centre

June 8 – Winnipeg, MB @ Club Regent Event Centre

June 9 – Winnipeg, MB @ Club Regent Event Centre

June 10 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

June 12 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Casino

June 13 – Enoch, AB @ River Cree Casino

June 16 – Lethbridge, AB @ Enmax Centre

June 17 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Event Centre

June 18 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Centre