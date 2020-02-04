Claire Danes Reveals Which Celebrity Helped Her Use The Bathroom At The 2016 Met Gala

There’s no surprise Claire Danes’ 2016 Met Gala gown made it very difficult to use the bathroom.

In a new interview for Town & Country, the “Homeland” star reveals which celeb helped her use the toilet when she wore a whimsical ball gown designed by her longtime friend Zac Posen.

“People still also talk about the dress you designed for me for the 2016 Met Gala,” Danes tells Posen in the interview. “I mean, they talk about it as one of the most remarkable things that I’ve ever done in my life. And I’m sort of like, ‘Well, I have an amazing friend.’ But I was glad that we got to share that.”

The Cinderella-inspired creation featured a massive skirt as well as a glow-in-the-dark component, making it extra challenging to make any abrupt movements.

“I was careful not to imbibe any liquids because the bathroom situation was not easy,” she recalls. “I remember I went in there before it was too crowded and Uma Thurman was in the bathroom and she helped me.”