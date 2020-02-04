Academy Accidentally Tweets Out Oscar Predictions

People are gearing up for the Oscars by sharing their predictions, including the Academy apparently.

On Monday, the official Academy Twitter account shared a list of “My Oscar Predictions” that had awards watchers scratching their heads.

not the academy tweeting their own "predictions" for the oscars… pic.twitter.com/y63acMGQvk — alina (@loversinfilm) February 4, 2020

The Academy quickly deleted the tweet, explaining later that the tweet was the result of an error involving fan predictions for the awards.

We invited fans on Twitter to make and share your #Oscars predictions. A ton of you already have! 😀 A brief issue on Twitter made some of yours look like they came from our account.😳 They didn’t. This error is now resolved. And we’ll reveal our picks on Sunday. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 4, 2020

Many of the predictions, though, have been deemed to have good odds at actually winning, including “Parasite” for Best Picture, “1917” helmer Sam Mendes for Best Director, Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor, and more.