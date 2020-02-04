Academy Accidentally Tweets Out Oscar Predictions

People are gearing up for the Oscars by sharing their predictions, including the Academy apparently.
RELATED: Antonio Banderas Reveals How Much A Single Ticket To The Oscars Costs
On Monday, the official Academy Twitter account shared a list of “My Oscar Predictions” that had awards watchers scratching their heads.
RELATED: Dreadlocked Student Invited To The Oscars After He’s Banned From His Own Graduation
The Academy quickly deleted the tweet, explaining later that the tweet was the result of an error involving fan predictions for the awards.
Many of the predictions, though, have been deemed to have good odds at actually winning, including “Parasite” for Best Picture, “1917” helmer Sam Mendes for Best Director, Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor, and more.