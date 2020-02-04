Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Document Their Romance In ‘Seasons’ Episode 4

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin relive their love story in the new episode of Bieber’s YouTube Premium series “Seasons”.

In episode four, Bieber gets back into the studio after a long delay and he and Baldwin tie the knot. The episode features sit-downs with Bieber, Baldwin, and Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Opens Up About Past Addictions

“Since I was young I always wanted to be married,” Bieber said per Billboard. “I always wanted a family. That was always high on my list.” Now he has “the sickest chick in the game.”

“I think there’s always a little aspect of excitement that should be there and nerves that should be there when you’re romantically involved with somebody,” Baldwin said. “Especially if it’s your person and it’s the right person for you.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With No. 8 Jersey

“It’s really hard being the muse of the whole album,” she admitted.

You can watch episode four of “Seasons” above with a YouTube Premium account. Otherwise, you can see a 40-second teaser.