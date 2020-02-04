Will Arnett On Wanting To Start A Vitamin Vaping Line For Kids: ‘It Seemed Like A Good Idea’

Will Arnett says he once dreamed of joining the vaping industry until he realized “the vapes were killing everybody.”

The Canadian actor, 49, stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night to discuss the latest season of Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman” but admitted to wanting to break into the vaping world.

Arnett and host Jimmy Kimmel first chatted about the Super Bowl, Kimmel even got in a jab about the actor’s prefabricated home.

“Tell me about your Super Bowl experience yesterday in your prefabricated home,” Kimmel teased before Arnett added, “You never miss an opportunity.”

“There are two things that get Jimmy, you ready? One is that I live in a prefabricated home that was built in a day,” Arnett explained. “It kills him ’cause he knows it took three years. The other is that I was gonna start a vape company.”

Arnett’s idea was simple: “The angle was it was gonna be not nicotine, ’cause that’s bad for kids and I’m all about the kids. It was gonna be like, vitamin C, vitamin B flavour. You’d have it!”

He added, “It seemed like a good idea until it turned out the vapes were killing everybody.”

The new season of “BoJack Horseman” is now streaming on Netflix.