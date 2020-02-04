John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Are ‘DTF’ On A Double Date At The ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Premiere

As part of a new charity campaign for Omaze, director John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt are looking for a double date to the premiere of “A Quiet Place Part II”, preferably with someone who is “DTF”…as in “discussing the film.”

“Just think of it as a random Tinder date with two people instead of one,” Krasinski jokes in a video. “Double your pleasure!”

Be prepared for plenty of dad jokes from Krasinski and prying relationship questions from Blunt on the date, which will benefit Family Reach, an organization that gives financial support to cancer patients and their families.

While the date will take place in New York, it most definitely will not be at the couple’s home, despite what Krasinski says. The winner will not only get to see the new movie but will also enjoy drinks with the famous pair and hit up the premiere after-party.

To enter, visit Omaze for more details.